PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 17:27 IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Haryana governor, CM pay tributes to war heroes
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday paid homage to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1999 Kargil war.

They said the nation will always be indebted to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Dattatreya and Khattar paid tributes to the valiant soldiers who gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani armed forces that had intruded in Kargil, Drass and Batalik areas in July 1999.

The governor said during the Kargil war, more than 100 sons of Haryana had attained martyrdom.

Noting that more than 10 per cent soldiers in the Indian Army are from Haryana, Dattatreya, the former governor of Himachal Pradesh, said earlier he had got a chance to serve ''Dev Bhoomi'' (HP) before his appointment as governor of the ''Veer Bhoomi'' (Haryana).

''This shows the spirit of patriotism which is filled in every youth of Haryana,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khattar, while remembering the Kargil martyrs, said the sacrifice made by the brave sons of the soil will always inspire the future generations.

''The sacrifice, courage and dedication of our soldiers in the Kargil war can never be forgotten,” he said.

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

