SP's former Haridwar MP joins Cong

Rajendra Kumar Badi, who represented the Samajwadi Party in the 14th Lok Sabha from Uttarakhand's Haridwar, joined the Congress on Monday along with 18 other leaders.

Badi said he will work hard at the ground level for the Congress and expressed confidence that the party will form government following the assembly polls next year.

Besides Badi, Ravindra Khanna, a councillor in the Roorkee Nagar Nigam, and 17 other leaders from parties such as the SP and BSP, joined the Congress.

The leaders joined the Congress at the AICC headquarters here in the presence of Uttarakhand Congress' newly-appointed chief Ganesh Godiyal and AICC in-charge of the state, Devendra Yadav.

