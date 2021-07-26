Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 23:41 IST
Rajasthan municipal bypolls: Over 69 pc voter turnout in 17 wards of 15 municipalities in Rajasthan
Over 69 per cent voters exercised their franchise in 17 wards of 15 municipalities spread across eight districts of Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Monday, state election commission officials said.

The highest voting took place in Khetri Municipality of Jhunjhunu district where 88.16 per cent voters cast their votes, they said.

State Election Commission Commissioner PS Mehra said 69.84 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the polls.

He said 60 candidates had filed 67 nomination papers in this by-election. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, the fate of the remaining 43 candidates will be decided.

Instructions have been given to conduct repolling in Tigria gram panchayat of Jaipur district on July 29, he said.

Due to technical fault in the EVM at booth number 300 for ward number-12 of Tigria, panchayat samiti of Jaipur district, the polling held on July 25 has been declared void.

