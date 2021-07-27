Blinken calls Nepal's PM; discusses bilateral ties
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Nepals newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during which they discussed bilateral ties and COVID-19 assistance to the Himalayan nation.Blinken and Deuba emphasized the importance of the US-Nepal partnership and discussed the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 assistance to Nepal, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
- Country:
- United States
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Nepal’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during which they discussed bilateral ties and COVID-19 assistance to the Himalayan nation.
Blinken and Deuba emphasized the importance of the US-Nepal partnership and discussed the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 assistance to Nepal, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said. ''The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed our cooperation to combat the effects of climate change,” Price said in a statement. Deuba was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following Nepal's Supreme Court's intervention.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Statement By Global Affairs Canada On South China Sea Ruling
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, CNG variants of other models by up to Rs 15,000
More than 38.86 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far
UPDATE 1-Olympics-State of emergency begins in host city Tokyo as Games near