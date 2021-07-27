Left Menu

Blinken calls Nepal's PM; discusses bilateral ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Nepals newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during which they discussed bilateral ties and COVID-19 assistance to the Himalayan nation.Blinken and Deuba emphasized the importance of the US-Nepal partnership and discussed the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 assistance to Nepal, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2021 20:45 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Nepal’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba during which they discussed bilateral ties and COVID-19 assistance to the Himalayan nation.

Blinken and Deuba emphasized the importance of the US-Nepal partnership and discussed the recent US donation of 1.5 million vaccines and other COVID-19 assistance to Nepal, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said. ''The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed our cooperation to combat the effects of climate change,” Price said in a statement. Deuba was appointed as the prime minister for a record fifth time on July 12 following Nepal's Supreme Court's intervention.

