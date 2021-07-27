Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:18 IST
Goa Assembly session from tomorrow
A three-day-long session of the Goa Legislative Assembly would begin from Wednesday during which the state's budget will be passed.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had presented the budget during the previous session in March before it was cut short.

Then Governor B S Koshyari prorogued the 14th Budget session on May 12, two weeks ahead of the schedule, as the code of conduct came into force due to municipal polls.

All pending business of the House besides the budget would be taken up during the session, legislature sources said. PTI RPS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

