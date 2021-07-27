Left Menu

Yediyurappa, senior BJP leaders congratulate CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai

Senior BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa, party state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP general secretary B L Santhosh congratulated the Karnataka Chief Minister-elect Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.We have unanimously elected Basavaraj as the BJP legislature party leader.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 22:21 IST
Yediyurappa, senior BJP leaders congratulate CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa, party state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP general secretary B L Santhosh congratulated the Karnataka Chief Minister-elect Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

''We have unanimously elected Basavaraj as the BJP legislature party leader. We all are very happy. Under the leadership of union minister Dharmendra Pradhanji (central observer) we have elected. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support,'' the outgoing Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters soon after Bommai was elected as leader at the BJP legislature party.

He also tweeted greeting the 61-year-old Bommai saying, ''I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state.'' In his congratulatory tweet, Santhosh said, ''A seasoned politician & an old hand at administration, he (Bommai) will take the State to new heights in development.'' Kateel said Bommai has been elected unanimously and everyone extended their support to him.

He also said Yediyurappa is the leader under whose guidance the party organisation and government will work.

Greeting Bommai, former Chief Minister and the JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, ''I expect you to offer relief to the State, which is caught in the whirlpool of problems. You have knowledge about irrigation matters. I believe you will pay attention to the injustice being caused to the State on issues like dam construction.'' Congratulating Bommai, Congress state president D K Shivakumar said: ''Congress party and the State hopes that the focus will be back on governance now.''PTI GMS RS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021