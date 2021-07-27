Yediyurappa, senior BJP leaders congratulate CM-elect Basavaraj Bommai

Senior BJP leaders including B S Yediyurappa, party state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and BJP general secretary B L Santhosh congratulated the Karnataka Chief Minister-elect Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

''We have unanimously elected Basavaraj as the BJP legislature party leader. We all are very happy. Under the leadership of union minister Dharmendra Pradhanji (central observer) we have elected. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support,'' the outgoing Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters soon after Bommai was elected as leader at the BJP legislature party.

He also tweeted greeting the 61-year-old Bommai saying, ''I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state.'' In his congratulatory tweet, Santhosh said, ''A seasoned politician & an old hand at administration, he (Bommai) will take the State to new heights in development.'' Kateel said Bommai has been elected unanimously and everyone extended their support to him.

He also said Yediyurappa is the leader under whose guidance the party organisation and government will work.

Greeting Bommai, former Chief Minister and the JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said, ''I expect you to offer relief to the State, which is caught in the whirlpool of problems. You have knowledge about irrigation matters. I believe you will pay attention to the injustice being caused to the State on issues like dam construction.'' Congratulating Bommai, Congress state president D K Shivakumar said: ''Congress party and the State hopes that the focus will be back on governance now.''PTI GMS RS SS PTI PTI

