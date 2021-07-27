BJP using Ram temple donations for its poll campaign: Mishra

BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of ''cheating'' Lord Ram, alleging that the donations collected for the Ayodhya temple are being used for its election campaign.

Attacking the BJP at a programme here, he further said the foundation of the Ram temple has not been built till now and the ruling party is unable to tell till what time it will be completed.

Advertisement

The BJP has ''cheated'' Lord Ram, he said. ''Using the donations of the temple, the BJP is preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections. The BJP has prepared 500 election chariots using the temple donations,'' the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader claimed. The Rajya Sabha MP also called for the Brahmin-Dalit unity, saying both communities constitute 13 per cent and 23 per cent population of the state, respectively, and they should overthrow the BJP government in the UP Assembly polls.

Misra said during the tenure of the BSP government in UP, a number of important responsibilities were given to the Brahmins. ''In the 2007 Assembly elections in UP, the BSP gave tickets to 80 Brahmins, of which 45 won the polls. A number of Brahmins were made Cabinet ministers. In the current BJP rule, the MLAs feel very sad and even the ministers are not being heard,'' he claimed. The BSP leader alleged the harassment of the Brahmins and the Dalits in the state during the reign of the BJP. ''The rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras, conducting her last rites in the night and not handing the body to her family have ashamed us before the world. The BJP should forget threatening the Brahmins and the Dalits,'' he said. Stepping up preparations for the UP Assembly polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has launched a campaign to woo Brahmin voters. The drive was launched from Ayodhya on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)