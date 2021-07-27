Notice issued to Chhattisgarh Congress over allegations on Deo, says PL Punia

Amid an alleged rift between Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh and state Health Minister TS Singh Deo, the Congress in charge for Chattisgarh PL Punia issued a show-cause notice to Singh regarding the accusations levelled against Deo and said that the matter will be resolved tomorrow. Speaking to ANI over the matter, Punia said, "This was a small matter. MLA Brihaspati Singh claimed that TS Singh Deo wanted to kill him. But he did not say this before the Inspector General of Police, state Home Minister or the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel."

The reaction came after Deo walked out of the state Assembly amid the controversy over the alleged attack on a tribal Congress MLA. "Chhattisgarh Health Minister Deo's statement before walking out of the State Assembly was also an emotional step. A solution will be found. I have talked to Deo and Chief Minister Baghel," Punia said.

"The notice has been issued against Singh regarding the accusations levelled against TS Singh Deo. The issue will be resolved tomorrow," he added. Meanwhile, Deo had a meeting with CM Baghel and other ministers on the matter and said that the situation depends on the results of the meeting.

While walking out of the State Assembly, Deo said that he will not be part of the session of the House until the government orders an inquiry into the allegations against him. "I don't find myself worthy to be part of the session of this august House until the government orders an inquiry or releases a statement over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspati Singh," Deo told reporters.

A tussle within the Chhattisgarh unit of the party emerged following an attack on the convoy of MLA Brihaspati Singh, who alleged that state Health Minister T S Singh Deo had orchestrated an attack on him. Singh on Monday claimed his convoy, on way to an event in Ambikapur was attacked by a relative of Deo and requested the party high command to "throw" him out of the party. (ANI)

