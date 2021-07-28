Left Menu

I am sure he will recover and return home soon: Uma Bharti meet Kalyan Singh

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday went to meet Kalyan Singh, the former CM of UP who is admitted to PGI hospital, Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-07-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:29 IST
I am sure he will recover and return home soon: Uma Bharti meet Kalyan Singh
Uma Bharti meets Kalyan Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday went to meet Kalyan Singh, the former CM of UP who is admitted to PGI hospital, Lucknow. "Respected Kalyan Singh Ji is like my elder brother. He is amongst the great leaders of BJP and is unwell. I have come to see him, I am sure he will recover and return home very soon," she said after meeting Singh.

"His contribution towards the politics of India can never be forgotten..." she added. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited former state chief minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow and enquired about his health status.

As per the hospital bulletin on Tuesday, former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh's health status is still critical and he is on a life-saving support system. "He has been on continuous dialysis. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the had hospital said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021