RS proceedings adjourned for third time amid continued Opposition uproar

Rajya Sabha proceedings Wednesday were adjourned again, the third time till 245 pm, amid continued protests and sloganeering by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise. Opposition members refused to relent despite repeated request by Chair to go back to their seats and allow the Bill to be passed as it concerns children.Kalita then adjourned the House for half an hour till 245 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 14:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Rajya Sabha proceedings Wednesday have adjourned again, the third time till 2:45 pm, amid continued protests and sloganeering by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and price rise. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 pm.

As soon as the House resumed at 2:00 pm after lunch, BJP member Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, called the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to move The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021 for the consideration of the House.

Even as the minister briefed the House about the Bill, Opposition members continued raising slogans. She spoke till 2:15 pm. Opposition members refused to relent despite a repeated requests by the Chair to go back to their seats and allow the Bill to be passed as it concerns children.

Kalita then adjourned the House for half an hour till 2:45 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

