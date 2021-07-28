Political parties went into isolation during COVID-19, BJP workers served people risking their lives: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday slammed Opposition parties saying they all went into isolation during the last one-and-a-half year when COVID-19 hit the country and appreciated the party workers for serving the people during the period. Speaking at the launching event of Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan here, Nadda said, "All political parties went into isolation for the last one and a half years, and their leaders were seen only at press conferences and Twitter. During the COVID-19, the BJP workers served the people risking their lives."

The BJP chief said that his party is not an 'election fighting machine' but it works to serve humanity. Speaking about the Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsevak Abhiyan, he said: "Our aim is to reach two lakh villages and train 4 lakh volunteers. Training at the district level should be completed by August 10 and Mandal-level training by August 30."

Nadda informed that as many as 48,000 people have registered themselves to volunteer in the campaign. "The program aims at generating awareness about Covid protocols and also how to increase immunity. We will also provide kits that will include oximeters and immunity boosters," he added. (ANI)

