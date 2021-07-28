Rajasthan: BJP Yuva Morcha protests alleged wrongdoing by Dotasra in selection of kin to RAS

BJP Yuva Morcha members held a demonstration against Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday, accusing him of influencing the interview process of the RAS-2018 recruitment examination for his relatives.

The protesters gathered near the Civil Lines railway crossing and raised slogans against Dotasra. They demanded action against the minister.

Advertisement

They also demanded an inquiry into how the scores of his daughter-in-law's two siblings, who scored less than 50 per cent marks in the written examination, improved significantly in the interview round.

''They got 80 marks out of 100 in the interview but in the written examination, they scored less than 50 per cent. It is obvious that there were manipulations to give more marks to the minister's relatives. We demand action against the minister and a fair probe in the matter,'' BJYM general secretary Rajkumar Biwal said.

Results of the examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission were declared a few days back.

Dotasra has rejected allegations of wrongdoing saying he was being targeted by the BJP because he has fiercely targeted the party and RSS leader Nimbaram.

Nimbaram, the regional pracharak of the RSS, has been named in an FIR registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau. Recently, Dotasra had said the state government will ''treat'' him well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)