Left Menu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed President Joe Bidens strong commitment to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.Good to meet US Secretary of State SecBlinken today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 19:35 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls on PM Modi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed President Joe Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

''Good to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Blinken called on Modi after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The talks covered a range of issues including the situation in Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific engagements and COVID-19 response mechanism among others.

Blinken also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with a focus on taking the relationship to the ''next level''. The US Secretary of State arrived here on Tuesday evening on a two-day visit with an extensive agenda for talks.

This is Blinken's first visit to India after assuming charge as the US Secretary of State and the third by a high-ranking Biden administration official after it came to power in January.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin visited India in March while US Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry travelled to New Delhi in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021