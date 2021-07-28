Left Menu

U.S. government agencies requiring employees to wear masks indoors

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:13 IST
The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) said starting immediately all employees regardless of vaccination status will need to wear a mask indoors and physically distance.

DHS, which has more than 240,000 employees, cited White House Office of Management and Budget "instructions to ensure the safety of our workforce" and other agencies including the Energy Department are also following suit. DHS noted the change was sparked by new mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued Tuesday in explaining the new requirements.

