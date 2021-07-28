New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL98 HP-5THLD CLOUDBURST At least 9 dead, 7 missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in HP Shimla: At least nine people are killed and seven reported missing in flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

DEL105 UP-4THLD ACCIDENT 18 killed, 25 injured after truck hits bus in UP Barabanki (UP): At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck rammed into a stationary double-decker bus here, police said on Wednesday.

DES51 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports just one fresh Covid death as 89 more test positive Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Wednesday reported just one COVID-19 death and 89 fresh cases, pushing the overall figures to 22,755 fatalities and 17,08,313 infections, officials said.

DES31 RJ-LD-MAKEN Ahead of Rajasthan Cabinet rejig, Maken meets MLAs individually in Jaipur for feedback Jaipur: (PTI) Congress leader Ajay Maken Wednesday began a series of meetings with party MLAs and those supporting it for their feedback on the performance of the Ashok Gehlot government ahead of the state Cabinet reshuffle.

DES55 RJ-VIRUS Rajasthan reports zero Covid death Wednesday; no fresh cases from 22 districts Jaipur: No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan Wednesday, while 22 of the 33 districts of the state did not report a single positive case, according to an official report.

DES8 HR-VIJ Some officers think I and CM Khattar not on same page, obstructing my dept work to 'please' him: Vij Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday alleged that some officers are obstructing his departmental work to ''please'' Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as they think that there are differences between the two.

DES53 HR-VIRUS-CASES 32 new Covid cases in Haryana, three deaths Chandigarh: Haryana on Wednesday recorded three coronavirus-related deaths, raising the toll to 9,627, while 32 fresh infections pushed the case count to 7,69,828, according to an official bulletin.

DES52 PB-KARTARPUR-CM Amarinder urges PM Modi to reopen Kartarpur corridor Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur corridor so that devotees could visit the shrine dedicated to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan.

