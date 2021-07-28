Left Menu

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here and discussed several political issues with her.The meeting took place at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjees residence at 181, South Avenue.Met MamataOfficial didi today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:32 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here and discussed several political issues with her.

The meeting took place at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence at 181, South Avenue.

"Met @MamataOfficial didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi CM was accompanied by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, while Banerjee attended the meeting with her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo earlier also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence as part of her series of outreach meetings in the national capital.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee has been reaching out to various opposition leaders in a bid to bring together non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI UZM SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
3
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021