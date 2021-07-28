Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Mamata Banerjee

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee here and discussed several political issues with her.

The meeting took place at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence at 181, South Avenue.

"Met @MamataOfficial didi today. It was our first meeting since her resounding victory in West Bengal assembly elections. Conveyed my best wishes and discussed several political issues with her," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Delhi CM was accompanied by AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, while Banerjee attended the meeting with her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

The West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo earlier also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at the latter's residence as part of her series of outreach meetings in the national capital.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was also present during the meeting at 10, Janpath, the residence of Sonia Gandhi.

Mamata Banerjee has been reaching out to various opposition leaders in a bid to bring together non-BJP forces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

