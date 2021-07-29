Left Menu

Haiti PM says govt plans to hold elections as soon as possible

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 01:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haiti's new Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday said the government plans to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse earlier this month. "The mission of this government is to prepare the conditions to hold the elections as quickly as possible," said Henry, during a speech to media in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Henry did not specify a date for the elections.

