Left Menu

Scindia attacks opposition in LS for indulging in sloganeering

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:56 IST
Scindia attacks opposition in LS for indulging in sloganeering
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday attacked the opposition in Lok Sabha for indulging in sloganeering instead of participating in the discussions at a time when the country is facing the Covid pandemic.

Moving the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration and passage, he said that the Modi government is committed for the welfare of farmers and development of the country.

''During the pandemic, instead of discussion, the House is witnessing sloganeering...We will convert this crisis into an opportunity and provide all possible facilities to farmers and people,'' he said.

The bill was later passed without any debate amid din.

Since July 19, the House is witnessing continuous uproar over Pegasus snooping and the three contentious farm laws, leading to repeated adjournments.

The House has not been able to function properly and several the bills including supplementary demand for grants were passed without any discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021