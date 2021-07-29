Opposition stages walkout from Kerala assembly, demands minister Sivankutty's resignation

Opposition staged a walkout on Thursday from the Kerala Assembly and boycotted the session after demanding the resignation of Education Minister V Sivankutty after the Supreme Court dismissed the state government's plea to withdraw cases against the minister and other CPI (M) leaders in the 2015 Kerala Assembly vandalism case. Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) gave a notice to move an adjournment motion that was dismissed by Speaker M B Rajesh after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's reply in the House in which he attempted to defend Sivankutty.

"The accused education minister should resign. But Kerala CM today in the assembly made a speech challenging the Supreme Court order. On one side he is saying he will abide the decision and on another hand like a lawyer he is arguing supporting those MLAs who destroyed public property," Opposition leader V D Satheesan said. "This LDF government has brought shame to Kerala nationally. The present Education Minister Sivankutty acted like a goon in assembly during the ruckus. He should step down," Satheesan said before leading the opposition out of the House.

The demands for resignations came after Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the Kerala government's plea to withdraw cases against the CPI-M leaders for vandalism in the state Assembly in 2015. The court also stated that all accused MLAs including him must face trials. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Chandrachud and comprising of Justice MR Shah in its judgement stated: 'There is no immunity/privilege that protects legislators from criminal law."

Meanwhile, the Opposition members also shouted slogans in the Assembly premises demanding Sivankutty's resignation. (ANI)

