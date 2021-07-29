Left Menu

J&K Cong chief lashes out at BJP, claims saffron party is power hungry

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:07 IST
J&K Cong chief lashes out at BJP, claims saffron party is power hungry
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president G A Mir on Thursday lashed out at the BJP, claiming that the ruling party has proved that their only agenda is power “by hook or by crook” and can go to any extent to hobnob with anyone.

He said the BJP must explain its role in sharing power with the same forces whom it opposed ideologically and used to term them as “anti-national and pro-Pakistan”.

“The BJP has proved that their only agenda is power by hook or by crook and for this goal it can go to any extent and hobnob with anyone,” Mir said addressing the inaugural session of the J&K Youth Congress leadership training camp here.

“The BJP leadership must explain the role of their party in sharing power with the same forces, whom they opposed ideologically and used to term them anti national and pro Pakistani,” Mir said in an apparent reference to the previous BJP-PDP government.

He said the “hollow, cheap and abusive vocabulary” of BJP leaders cannot help it to regain lost confidence as people have realised that BJP is the most “power hungry” party that indulges in “false, misleading and divisive modes” to fulfil its goal.

Accusing the BJP of creating a wedge and division in society, Mir said the Congress has a glorious history of struggle and sacrifices for the nation.

Without identifying anyone, Mir said certain senior leaders of the BJP are either unaware of the history of the nation and the historical role and sacrifices of Congress leadership or deliberately spreading misinformation and disinformation for vested interest that needs to be rejected and condemned by each thinking person in civilised society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021