Maken continues discussions with Cong MLAs on Day 2 of his Rajasthan visit

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken held one-on-one discussions with Rajasthan Congress MLAs for the second day here on Thursday.

Ahead of the expected Cabinet reshuffle, Maken hed talks with the party legislators to take feedback on the performance of the Congress government in the state.

Advertisement

Maken held one-on-one meeting with 49 legislators from 20 districts on Thursday. He met 115 legislators during his two-day visit to the state.

Later in the evening, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hosted dinner for party legislators.

Congress's chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, said there will be an informal meeting when MLAs come for the dinner. Congress sources said Gehlot will host a lunch for the state executive members of the party on Friday.

Describing the discussions as an exercise to strengthen the party in the state, Congress leader Mahendra Chaudhary said issues are being discussed so that the Congress retains power in the next state elections.

After meeting Maken, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, ''Getting feedback is not a new thing in the Congress Party. This is not a new thing but a good thing. If the opinion of the common MLA reaches the party high command, then it is a good thing, which will strengthen the Congress.'' Joshi, said, ''It is a tradition to keep taking such feedback. Whatever someone has in his mind, he has right to put his thoughts before the party high command. It is a natural process.'' MLA Ram Niwas Gavadia told reporters that the people who helped form the government by ''shedding their blood and sweat'' should get representation. The MLA said he has complained about some ministers.

The Congress came to power in the state in December 2018 and has completed almost half its term. The party has 106 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.

Apart from this, the government has support of 13 independent MLAs.

Ahead of the expected Cabinet rejig, Congress general secretaries Maken and K C Venugopal had held a discussion with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last Saturday.

Party sources said the leaders have decided to leave the decision of Cabinet expansion to the party high command.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)