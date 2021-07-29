Left Menu

Sena MLA Sarnaik files defamation suit against Somaiya

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 23:33 IST
Shiv Sena MLA from Thane Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday that he has filed a ''Rs 100 crore'' defamation suit against BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya has been making all kinds of baseless and slanderous allegations against him for the last few months, he said.

The ''special civil suit'' was filed in the Thane court, the release said.

