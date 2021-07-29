Sena MLA Sarnaik files defamation suit against Somaiya

Shiv Sena MLA from Thane Pratap Sarnaik said on Thursday that he has filed a ''Rs 100 crore'' defamation suit against BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya has been making all kinds of baseless and slanderous allegations against him for the last few months, he said.

Advertisement

The ''special civil suit'' was filed in the Thane court, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)