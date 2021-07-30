Left Menu

Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 00:02 IST
Lok Sabha scheduled to hold discussion on Covid on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.

According to the revised order paper for Friday, N K Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will ''raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it.'' Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the pandemic in the beginning of the Monsoon session. The government put up a staunch defence of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the Upper House of Parliament.

Lok Sabha has witnessed daily disruptions by opposition members over the Pegasus row and farmers' issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Sponge-like Canadian fossils may be earliest sign of animal life and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global
4
Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

Google Cloud opens new region in Melbourne

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021