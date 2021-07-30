Peru President Castillo names member of far left party as Prime Minister

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo on Thursday named Guido Bellido, a member of his Marxist party as Prime Minister, in an indication of the pressure likely to be brought to bear on the new head of state by the far-left party that backed him.

Bellido is a member of the self-described Marxist-Leninist Free Peru party, with which Castillo won the presidency this year. Bellido is also an elected congressman.

