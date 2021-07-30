Left Menu

Monsoon session: Mallikarjun Kharge meets Opposition party leaders

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at LoP's office in Parliament on Friday amid the ongoing monsoon session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:38 IST
Monsoon session: Mallikarjun Kharge meets Opposition party leaders
Visuals from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and leaders of Opposition parties held a meeting at LoP's office in Parliament on Friday amid the ongoing monsoon session.

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge said that the opposition wants to discuss the pegasus snooping row in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands. The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

