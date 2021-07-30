Left Menu

Govt ready to discuss issues directly related to people, Oppn behaviour unfortunate: Pralhad Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:33 IST
Govt ready to discuss issues directly related to people, Oppn behaviour unfortunate: Pralhad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continuous Opposition uproar in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said such behaviour is unfortunate and the government is ready for discussion on issues ''directly related'' to the people.

Referring to protests over the Pegasus spyware row that has led to a logjam in Parliament, he said Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has already made a detailed statement on the issue in both the Houses.

The protests are over a ''non-issue, non-serious issue'', said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister, and urged the opposition members to allow the Lok Sabha to function.

''There are so many issues directly related to the people of India... government is ready for discussions,'' he said amid din in the Lok Sabha, adding Parliament is not being allowed to function and such behaviour is ''unfortunate''.

This week, the Lower House has passed some bills without much discussion as it has been rocked by protests since the Monsoon Session commenced on July 19.

''We don't want to pass bills without discussions,'' Joshi asserted.

As soon as the House met for the day on Friday, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to raise certain issues but was not allowed.

During the Question Hour, Opposition members raised slogans and displayed placards as they protested on Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues. Some Opposition members were heard shouting ''we want justice''. In the wake of the protests, Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned till noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021