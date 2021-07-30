Left Menu

BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held on August 3

Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the BJP Parliamentary party meeting is scheduled to be held on August 3 in Parliament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:40 IST
Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, the BJP Parliamentary party meeting is scheduled to be held on August 3 in Parliament. The BJP had also held a Parliamentary party meeting on July 27 which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the meeting, PM Modi had asked Bharatiya Janata Party MPs to expose the opposition parties as they were not letting the Parliament conduct any business, sources said.The comments of the Prime Minister on the opposition came as both Houses of Parliament have been facing multiple adjournments due to ruckus created by opposition parties repeatedly. Meanwhile, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned twice on Friday amidst ruckus by opposition parties on various issues.

The Rajya Sabha got adjourned for the first time in the day till 12 noon and then till 2:30 pm on Friday. The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19, 2021, and will continue till August 13, 2021. (ANI)

