Ruckus in Goa Assembly over query on coal block allocation; House adjourned for two hours

The Goa Legislative Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday after the opposition MLAs strongly objected to the BJP governments move of seeking postponement of its reply to a question over the status of a coal block allotted to the coastal state by the Centre.The opposition legislators rushed to the Well of the House and created ruckus, following which its proceedings were adjourned for two hours at around 11 am.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition legislators rushed to the Well of the House and created ruckus, following which its proceedings were adjourned for two hours at around 11 am. State Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane sought to postpone the government’s reply to the question tabled by MLAs Rohan Khaunte, Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palyekar over the present status of the coal block in Madhya Pradesh that was allotted to Goa. The opposition benches objected to the postponement of the reply to the question, saying that it was done by the government earlier as well. Rane sought postponement of the reply citing Rule 49 (2) of the Assembly.

Sardesai said that the question on the status of coal block allocation could not be postponed as per the rule.

He alleged that the government was shying away from answering it.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) legislator also threatened to move a breach of privilege motion over the matter and also approach the court against the government’s move (of postponing its reply).

Khaunte said that the state government was trying to hide the Rs 1,000 crore coal block scam and save its face by evading the query.

He alleged that the consultant appointed for the coal block has already been blacklisted after an inquiry against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The legislators later rushed to the Well of the House, which led to noisy scenes Following this, Speaker Rajesh Patnekar adjourned the House for two hours. The issue had also rocked the budget session of the Assembly earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

