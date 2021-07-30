Left Menu

Unlike former CM Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa ready to join new Karnataka cabinet

Following the leadership change in the Karnataka government, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday clarified that he is ready to join the cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, unlike another senior leader Jagadish Shettar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:10 IST
Unlike former CM Jagadish Shettar, KS Eshwarappa ready to join new Karnataka cabinet
BJP leader KS Eshwarappa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the leadership change in the Karnataka government, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Thursday clarified that he is ready to join the cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, unlike another senior leader Jagadish Shettar. Addressing media, Eshwarappa said though his supporters are demanding the post of Deputy Chief Minister for him, he would accept whatever role the party decides for him.

"I can not say, the earlier posts were enough for me. But, I will obey the decision of our party's senior leaders. If they ask me to become Deputy Chief Minister or Minister, I will. If they ask me to remain as a legislator, I will accept it. I have no issues," said the BJP leader. He said the party leadership has resolved all the issues within the Karnataka unit of the party and everyone has accepted Basavaraj Bommai as the new Cheif Minister.

"I am one among thousands of original activists (an old party worker). When I contested for the first time in the legislative assembly, a lot of people questioned my candidature even though they had enough influential leaders. I had accepted the party's decision then, I am also following it now. This is a political game. All people accepted Basavaraj Bommai for Chief Minister's post. The state BJP resolved all minor issues. And the party workers are happy," Eshwarappa stated. However, Eshwarappa admitted the BJP is focusing on caste-based politics in the state and hinted at the elevation of Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister is done for the reason.

"Basavaraj Bommai is a surprise choice by our high command. The party workers and leaders are happy about it. We have resolved the issue between the four walls. We are adopting the measures taken by Lord Krishna to resolve the issue. We wanted to build Rama Rajya, which is a welfare state, and hence elevated Bommai," he added. Earlier on Wednesday, citing his seniority former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had served as Industries Ministers in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, said he will not be part of the new Basavaraj Bommai-led government.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Bommai said he will speak to Shettar on the matter. "I have a lot of respect for him, he's a senior leader. I was supposed to meet him, have spoken to him on phone," the new CM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021