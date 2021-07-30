Left Menu

Government ready to hold discussions on issues raised by opposition: Agri minister Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday that government is ready to speak on every issue raised by the opposition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:31 IST
Government ready to hold discussions on issues raised by opposition: Agri minister Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday that government is ready to speak on every issue raised by the opposition. "Opposition frequently disrupts the Parliament proceedings on several issues but the Government and PM Narendra Modi have always made it clear that it is ready to hold discussions over important issues raised by the opposition, including the farm laws," Tomar said.

Emphasising that Opposition must be present in the Parliament for discussions to happen, he said,"If they (Opposition) give importance to a certain issue, they should come for the discussions. Government is ready for discussions anytime." Earlier today, several MPs cutting across opposition parties like Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were seen protesting inside the Parliament premises near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, in favour of farmers protesting against three controversial farm laws passed by the Centre last year.

While talking to media during the protests, MPs also touched on issues like COVID-19 mismanagement by the Centre, Pegasus snoopgate and price rise. The on-going Monsoon session of Parliament, which started on July 19th, has seen numerous adjournment motions being put by various opposition parties on a range of issues both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Monsoon session will conclude on August 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021