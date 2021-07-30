Reasi cyclist traverses difficult terrain to meet Abdullah in Srinagar

A cyclist from Reasi district of the Jammu region traversed difficult terrain covering four districts to meet National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah here on Friday.

Muneer Ahmad reached Abdullah's residence at the Gupkar area of the city in the afternoon, an NC leader said.

Advertisement

The party president met Ahmed, a cyclist who travelled all the way on cycle from Reasi voyaging through the most difficult terrain covering four districts, he said.

Abdullah congratulated Ahmad for the feat and thanked him for the gesture.

''He is a young and promising youth from Reasi. I am profoundly thankful to him for his unique gesture. It is this love and affection that keeps me going,'' the NC president said.

Abdullah said the physiological underpinning behind Ahmad covering so much distance on cycle is a case in point which reveals the deep emotional connection of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the National Conference.

''I pass on good wishes to him for his future endeavours,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)