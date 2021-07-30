Tunisian security forces arrest MP who criticised president
Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:47 IST
Tunisian security forces arrested a parliament member at his home on Friday, his wife said, after he criticised President Kais Saied on Facebook and called his seizure of governing powers a coup.
Yassin Ayari, who represents a small party in parliament, has expressed frequent previous criticism of Saied, who on Sunday dismissed the prime minister, froze parliament for a month and said he was taking over executive authority.
