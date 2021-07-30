Left Menu

Sidhu holds discussions with Cong leaders from SC community

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:58 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday held discussions with party leaders from the Scheduled Castes community. Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary said various issues were discussed during the two-hour-long meeting.

With Punjab going to polls early next year, she said discussions revolved around the promises the party had made during the previous Assembly polls and also with what issues the party will go to people in the next year's elections.

In the meeting, it was stressed that every problem faced by the Dalits must be resolved on a priority basis and it was decided to hold another meeting next week for further discussions on party's vision for the community, she said.

"We want that we go to the 2022 polls with full preparations," Chaudhary told reporters in response to a question while asserting that both Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh were on the same page and the party will unitedly fight the polls.

Earlier in another meeting here, Sidhu held detailed deliberations with Congress workers from Mohali, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla.

He listened to their grievances with PCC working president Kuljit Singh Nagra.

Sidhu, who took over as party's new state unit chief last week, on July 20 went to Jalandhar where he interacted with Congress workers from Phagwara, Bholath, Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

