Our govt moving towards fulfilling most of promises: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his government is moving towards fulfilling most of the promises made in the election manifesto.He also announced that Congress manifesto committee president Tamradhwaj Sahu will be in Jaipur on Saturday to hold a review meeting.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 23:31 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that his government is moving towards fulfilling most of the promises made in the election manifesto.

He also announced that Congress manifesto committee president Tamradhwaj Sahu will be in Jaipur on Saturday to hold a review meeting.

''Our government, as before, has worked by making the election manifesto a policy document. I am happy that we are moving towards fulfilling most of the promises made in the manifesto,'' Gehlot tweeted.

He said that on September 25 last year a review meeting of the manifesto implementation was held. ''Chairman of the manifesto committee constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tamradhwaj Sahu and MP Amar Singh will come to Jaipur tomorrow to conduct the second review meeting of the manifesto implementation,'' Gehlot said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

