Rajasthan Cong passes resolution demanding RSS functionary Nimbaram's arrest in corruption case

The Rajasthan Congress on Friday passed a resolution demanding the arrest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary Nimbaram in a corruption case.

The party also extended supported to its state president Govind Singh Dotasra, who has come under attack by the BJP for the selection of two of his relatives in the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) examination.

The BJP termed the resolution against the RSS functionary a conspiracy against a nationalist organisation, and called it unfortunate, unconstitutional and undemocratic.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said that by passing a resolution against Nimbaram and the BJP, the chief minister and other leaders of his party are trying to divert attention from the dark clouds hovering over the Congress and the state government.

''Such an incident in the PCC against a nationalist organisation is condemnable. The work of judiciary and ACB is being done in PCC meetings to mount pressure. It is unfortunate, unconstitutional and undemocratic,'' Poonia said.

In the meeting of office-bearers of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee here, unit vice-president Ramlal Jat moved the resolution demanding the arrest of Nimbaram.

In its resolution, the party condemned the ''propaganda'' being run by the BJP against Dotasra.

The state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested suspended Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor and BJP leader Somya Gurjar's husband Rajaram Gurjar and a representative of a private company on corruption charges.

The case is connected with a video clip that surfaced on social media, in which Rajaram Gurjar and the company representative are allegedly seen engaged in a conversation related to Rs 20 crore ''commission'' from the firm for getting its payment released from the municipal body.

RSS regional pracharak Nimbaram was also seen sitting with them in the video on the basis of which the ACB registered a case against him as well.

At the meeting, Dotasra presented details of achievements of the Pradesh Congress Committee on the completion of his one-year term. He also submitted it in the form of a report to Rajasthan Congress in-charge Ajay Maken.

