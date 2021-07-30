Border row: Assam's Barak valley MLAs to move court against Mizoram SP

The MLAs of three Barak valley districts of Assam on Friday decided to move court against the Police Superintendent of Mizoram's Kolasib district for his alleged role in the clash between police forces of the two states that left seven persons from Assam dead.

According to an official statement, an all-party meeting of all the MLAs of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi was held at Silchar and chaired by state minister Ashok Singhal.

''A unanimous resolution was taken in the meeting to move court against the SP of Kolasib for the barbaric act that led to the death of six Assam Police personnel.

''It was also decided that an action should be taken against Mizoram's lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena for his unpardonable statement outside Parliament,'' it said.

The meeting at the Circuit House in Silchar was attended by 11 out of 15 MLAs of the three districts of Barak valley, it added.

Singhal said that all the MLAs irrespective of party affiliations are united to resolve this crisis.

''Cutting across the party lines, all MLAs have assured of support for any positive step the Government of Assam takes, which was supported by MLA North Karimganj, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha (state Congress working president),'' the statement said.

Congress MLA Siddeque Ahmed said that they are with the chief minister and hoped that he will put in all efforts for a permanent solution to the border dispute with Mizoram.

AIUDF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya said that all must go hand-in-hand with the masses to tide over this crisis.

At least six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed while defending the ''constitutional boundary'' of the state with Mizoram and more than 50 people injured, including the Cachar SP, as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on July 26.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6 km long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

