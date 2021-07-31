Left Menu

Two opposition MLAs indulged in rowdy behaviour in Assembly: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said two MLAs from Opposition were involved in rowdy conduct in the Legislative Assembly session, which concluded on Friday. Sawant was apparently referring to a group of Opposition MLAs rushing into the well of the House on Friday after the state government hurriedly passed a bunch of bills.Today, several pro-people bills were passed in the Assembly.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said two MLAs from Opposition were involved in “rowdy conduct” in the Legislative Assembly session, which concluded on Friday. Sawant was apparently referring to a group of Opposition MLAs rushing into the well of the House on Friday after the state government hurriedly passed a bunch of bills.

“Today, several pro-people bills were passed in the Assembly. Given the increasing popularity of various schemes and policies implemented by our Government, the opposition is frustrated,” the chief minister said in a tweet posted late on Friday night. He had also posted a video of some Opposition MLAs throwing hats of marshals in the Assembly and also a book towards Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

The Goa Assembly has 40 MLAs. “From lack of winnable candidates to failed alliance talks, they resorted to violence right inside the temple of democracy. This rowdy conduct by @VijaiSardesai and @RohanKhaunte is unbecoming of a public representative. I must remind them, people of Goa are watching,” he said in another tweet.

Sardesai heads the Goa Forward Party (GFP). Khaunte is an Independent MLA. Sardesai tweeted “Advising @DrPramodPSawant to check history of @BJP4India and opinion of its 2 top leaders @arunjaitley & @SushmaSwaraj as regards to obstructionism and disruption of parliament before casting aspersions on others. Anyway, it is the government's job to run the House not that of the opposition”.

