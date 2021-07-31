Left Menu

'Scared of discussion in Parliament on issues like price rise': Priyanka's dig at govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 15:39 IST
'Scared of discussion in Parliament on issues like price rise': Priyanka's dig at govt
Priyanka Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that it is ''scared'' of a discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

''They are used to questions like 'how do you eat mangoes', therefore, they are scared of discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise,'' Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on issues ''directly related'' to the people. The protests are over a ''non-issue, non-serious issue'', said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021