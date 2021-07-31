BJP MPs from Assam likely to raise border row with Mizoram in Lok Sabha

By Pragya Kaushika With efforts continuing to defuse border tensions between Assam and Mizoram, the row and the violence earlier this week is likely to be raised in parliament by BJP MPs from Assam on Monday.

Sources said that the MPs can raise the issue under rule 377. Under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business on Lok Sabha, members raise matters of urgent public importance that cannot be raised as short notice questions and calling attention motions.

Most senior leaders have avoided commenting on sensitive issue. Both state governments have summoned each other's officials over the violence earlier this week which left six Assam police personnel dead and injured 50 others. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reacted to reports that an FIR had been filed against him and six officials in Kolasib district of Mizoram and asked why the case was not being handed over to a neutral agency as the incident took place within the constitutional territory of Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has already spoken to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on the issue. "Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to @ZoramthangaCM ji," he said in a tweet.

BJP leaders said vested interests will seek to benefit from tensions in Assam and Mizoram, both of which are border states. "We can't let that happen. Let there be a commission to resolve this matter between two states," a senior BJP leader said.

He said Assam has been exercising restraint in diffusing the tension. Chief secretaries and DGPs of both states attended the meeting called by union Home Ministry on July 28. (ANI)

