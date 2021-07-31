New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm.

DEL32 PB-VIRUS-SCHOOLS Punjab to reopen schools for all classes from August 2 Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Saturday allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed restrictions in view of declining COVID-19 cases.

DES3 PB-PAK-INTRUDERS Two Pakistani intruders shot dead along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran Chandigarh: Two Pakistani intruders were shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the BSF said on Saturday.

DES35 PB-CM-UDHAM SINGH Punjab will take up with MEA issue of bringing back Udham Singh's pistol, diary: CM Sangrur: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the Punjab government will soon take up with the MEA the issue of bringing back from the UK the pistol and diary of Udham Singh, the revolutionary who was hanged for killing Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

DES41 HP-SFJ-THREAT Sedition case against SFJ member Pannun for threat call against HP CM Shimla: Police here on Saturday booked Sikhs for Justice member Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for sedition and other charges, a day after he allegedly issued a threat that CM Jai Ram Thakur won’t be allowed to hoist the national flag, an official spokesperson said.

DES27 RJ-FLAG MARCH Jaipur: Police hold flag march amid tensions over removal of saffron flag atop fort Jaipur: Police here on Saturday held a flag march amid tensions over the removal of a saffron flag atop Ambagarh Fort, which has a temple visited by members of the Meena community.

DES31 RJ-CABINET-REJIG Rajasthan: No clarity over Cabinet rejig yet Jaipur: Even after three days of discussions between Congress leaders and AICC general secretary Ajay Maken, there is no clarity on when the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle will take place in Rajasthan.

DEL15 UP-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW BJP using ‘e-Ravanas’ on social media to spread propaganda and hatred: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: The BJP is using “e-Ravanas” on social media to spread “propaganda and hatred” ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Saturday while underlining the perils of fake news on virtual platforms.

DEL19 UP-SHAH-VISIT Amit Shah to visit UP on Aug 1 Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Uttar Pradesh on Sunday to launch projects.

DES36 UP-ATHAWALE RPI (A) can help BJP 'push away' BSP in UP polls, says Athawale Lucknow: Union minister and Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said if his outfit is given eight to 10 seats in the UP Assembly polls, it can help the BJP get the Dalit vote and ''push away'' the BSP.

DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP records zero COVID-19 fatality, 32 new cases Lucknow: No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, while 32 new cases were reported, officials said.

DES12 UP-ADJ-ACCIDENT UP: Two days after judge and gunner injured in road accident, four people taken into custody Kaushambi (UP): Four people were taken into custody for questioning after an additional district judge and his gunner were injured in a road accident two days ago, police said on Saturday.

DES34 UKD-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 in U'khand on Monday Dehradun: Schools in Uttarakhand which have long been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen for Classes 9 to12 on August 2 and for Classes 6 to 8 on August 16, officials said on Saturday.

