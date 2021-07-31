Assam CM calls on governor, discusses border issue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday and discussed various issues including the border situation between the state and Mizoram and the functioning of state universities. A clash between police forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26 left seven people -- six Assam police personnel and a civilian -- dead and over 50 injured at a place close to the inter-state border.

The governor and the chief minister discussed measures for de-escalating tension along the border, an official release said.

Sarma also informed Mukhi that the state government has disbursed cheques as one-time financial assistance to the family members of the police personnel killed in the border skirmishes. During the meeting, they also discussed the functioning of the universities and the initiatives that are likely to be introduced to make the varsities more useful and responsive in response to the changing needs of higher education, the release said. It said that the governor and the CM emphasised the need for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 for transforming the academic environment in the state that will lead to the creation of a talent pool.

