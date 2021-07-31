Left Menu

Assam CM calls on governor, discusses border issue

A clash between police forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26 left seven people -- six Assam police personnel and a civilian -- dead and over 50 injured at a place close to the inter-state border.The governor and the chief minister discussed measures for de-escalating tension along the border, an official release said.Sarma also informed Mukhi that the state government has disbursed cheques as one-time financial assistance to the family members of the police personnel killed in the border skirmishes.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 21:48 IST
Assam CM calls on governor, discusses border issue
The governor and the chief minister discussed measures for de-escalating tension along the border, an official release said. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday and discussed various issues including the border situation between the state and Mizoram and the functioning of state universities. A clash between police forces of the two North-eastern states on July 26 left seven people -- six Assam police personnel and a civilian -- dead and over 50 injured at a place close to the inter-state border.

The governor and the chief minister discussed measures for de-escalating tension along the border, an official release said.

Sarma also informed Mukhi that the state government has disbursed cheques as one-time financial assistance to the family members of the police personnel killed in the border skirmishes. During the meeting, they also discussed the functioning of the universities and the initiatives that are likely to be introduced to make the varsities more useful and responsive in response to the changing needs of higher education, the release said. It said that the governor and the CM emphasised the need for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 for transforming the academic environment in the state that will lead to the creation of a talent pool.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021