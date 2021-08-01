Left Menu

Former West Bengal higher education minister Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury passes away

He had a massive heart attack following which he was declared dead around 8.20 pm, a party source said.Chowdhury, who was a professor of political science in Serampore College, was elected as an MP from the same Lok Sabha constituency. Personally lost a friend, philosopher and guide, Salim tweeted.

PTI | Uttarpara | Updated: 01-08-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 00:26 IST
Former West Bengal higher education minister Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury passes away
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal higher education minister and veteran CPM leader Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital in Hooghly district following a massive heart attack on Saturday night.

He was 75.

''The veteran leader had been sick for some time and was hospitalised on Saturday morning after his health deteriorated. He had a massive heart attack following which he was declared dead around 8.20 pm,'' a party source said.

Chowdhury, who was a professor of political science in Serampore College, was elected as an MP from the same Lok Sabha constituency. He was made the higher education minister by the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya after he won the assembly election from Jangipara in 2006.

Former party MP Mohammed Salim expressed grief and termed it a personal loss.

''Professor Sudarshan Roychoudhury, former Member of Parliament, ex-Minister and CPI(M) leader has passed away. Personally lost a friend, philosopher and guide,'' Salim tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death in talc case; 'War has changed', CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson not liable for Illinois woman's death...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021