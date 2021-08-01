Former West Bengal higher education minister Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury passes away

Former West Bengal higher education minister and veteran CPM leader Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury passed away at a private hospital in Hooghly district following a massive heart attack on Saturday night.

He was 75.

''The veteran leader had been sick for some time and was hospitalised on Saturday morning after his health deteriorated. He had a massive heart attack following which he was declared dead around 8.20 pm,'' a party source said.

Chowdhury, who was a professor of political science in Serampore College, was elected as an MP from the same Lok Sabha constituency. He was made the higher education minister by the then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya after he won the assembly election from Jangipara in 2006.

Former party MP Mohammed Salim expressed grief and termed it a personal loss.

''Professor Sudarshan Roychoudhury, former Member of Parliament, ex-Minister and CPI(M) leader has passed away. Personally lost a friend, philosopher and guide,'' Salim tweeted.

