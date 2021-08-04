Left Menu

CDC extends federal eviction moratorium for 60 days -Schumer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 03:02 IST
CDC extends federal eviction moratorium for 60 days -Schumer
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a federal moratorium on evictions affecting 90 percent of the country for 60 days, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"I applaud the CDC for imposing an eviction moratorium for the vast majority of the population," the Democratic leader said in a statement. "For anyone to lose their home through no fault of their own is devastating, and it's shameful that Republicans in Congress aren't lifting a finger to help prevent it from happening."

