Left Menu

Sikkim CM meets his Maharashtra counterpart, Governor in Mumbai

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday called on his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.Thackeray and Tamang discussed tourism and other issues in which both the states can collaborate, an official statement said. Tamang called on governor Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, another statement said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 21:51 IST
Sikkim CM meets his Maharashtra counterpart, Governor in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday called on his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.

Thackeray and Tamang discussed tourism and other issues in which both the states can collaborate, an official statement said. On the occasion, Thackeray presented a copy of the book titled “Maharashtra Desha”, which comprises aerial photographs clicked by him, it said. Tamang called on governor Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, another statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021