Sikkim CM meets his Maharashtra counterpart, Governor in Mumbai

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday called on his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari here.

Thackeray and Tamang discussed tourism and other issues in which both the states can collaborate, an official statement said. On the occasion, Thackeray presented a copy of the book titled “Maharashtra Desha”, which comprises aerial photographs clicked by him, it said. Tamang called on governor Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan, another statement said.

