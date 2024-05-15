Left Menu

BJP's Kirit Somaiya blames Uddhav Thackeray, Sunil Raut for Ghatkopar tragedy

Speaking with ANI, Kirit Somaiya said, "Aaditya Thackeray feels that his father, Uddhav Thackeray, may get caught in this case. Sanjay Raut feels that his brother Sunil Raut's name may also come under the scanner of police investigation."

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:17 IST
BJP's Kirit Somaiya blames Uddhav Thackeray, Sunil Raut for Ghatkopar tragedy
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, killing 14 people and causing injuries to many more, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and said that the youth leader feels his father may get caught in the case. Somaiya also claimed Uddhav Thackeray and Sunil Raut are responsible for the death of 14 people.

Speaking with ANI, Kirit Somaiya said, "Aaditya Thackeray feels that his father, Uddhav Thackeray, may get caught in this case. Sanjay Raut feels that his brother Sunil Raut's name may also come under the scanner of police investigation." Taking a jibe at Maharashtra's previous government, Somaiya said, " I want to inform you that Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister on November 28, 2019. This property comes under the jurisdiction of the then-Maharashtra Government. The land jurisdiction doesn't come under Central Government or Railway Ministry."

The BJP leader also accused Uddhav Thackeray and Sunil Raut and claimed, "Uddhav Thackeray and Sunil Raut are responsible for the death of 14 people." Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya also took to his official X handle and said that more than two dozen cases have been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde of EGO Media.

He posted, "More than two dozen criminal complaints/cases/FIR filed against Bhavesh Bhinde of EGO Media, Guju Ads. This is also reflected in his election affidavit. He contested election as an Independent Candidate from Mulund." In another post, Somaiya said, "I had filed complaint against Bhavesh Bhinde (EGO Media) for illegal hoardings and corrupt practices on 26/2/2018, at Mulund, Ghatkopar Stations...Railway authorities had taken action against him."

A day earlier, Kirit Somaiya had said that the owner of the advertising agency responsible for installing the billboard should be held responsible for the mishap. Somaiya alleged that the police should declare the owner of the agency a "fugitive".

"Bhavesh Bhinde, who is responsible for this accident, has fled. I have requested the police issue a red-card notice and declare him a fugitive. Bhavesh Bhinde's Ego Media has put up more than 24 illegal hoardings at various places," Somaiya had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024