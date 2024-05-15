BJP's Kirit Somaiya blames Uddhav Thackeray, Sunil Raut for Ghatkopar tragedy

A day after a hoarding collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, killing 14 people and causing injuries to many more, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and said that the youth leader feels his father may get caught in the case. Somaiya also claimed Uddhav Thackeray and Sunil Raut are responsible for the death of 14 people.

Speaking with ANI, Kirit Somaiya said, "Aaditya Thackeray feels that his father, Uddhav Thackeray, may get caught in this case. Sanjay Raut feels that his brother Sunil Raut's name may also come under the scanner of police investigation." Taking a jibe at Maharashtra's previous government, Somaiya said, " I want to inform you that Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister on November 28, 2019. This property comes under the jurisdiction of the then-Maharashtra Government. The land jurisdiction doesn't come under Central Government or Railway Ministry."

The BJP leader also accused Uddhav Thackeray and Sunil Raut and claimed, "Uddhav Thackeray and Sunil Raut are responsible for the death of 14 people." Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya also took to his official X handle and said that more than two dozen cases have been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde of EGO Media.

He posted, "More than two dozen criminal complaints/cases/FIR filed against Bhavesh Bhinde of EGO Media, Guju Ads. This is also reflected in his election affidavit. He contested election as an Independent Candidate from Mulund." In another post, Somaiya said, "I had filed complaint against Bhavesh Bhinde (EGO Media) for illegal hoardings and corrupt practices on 26/2/2018, at Mulund, Ghatkopar Stations...Railway authorities had taken action against him."

A day earlier, Kirit Somaiya had said that the owner of the advertising agency responsible for installing the billboard should be held responsible for the mishap. Somaiya alleged that the police should declare the owner of the agency a "fugitive".

"Bhavesh Bhinde, who is responsible for this accident, has fled. I have requested the police issue a red-card notice and declare him a fugitive. Bhavesh Bhinde's Ego Media has put up more than 24 illegal hoardings at various places," Somaiya had said. (ANI)

