Left Menu

Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 15:20 IST
Former Tamil Nadu Congress chief Tindivanam K Ramamurthy dead
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Tindivanam K Ramamurthy died here on Sunday and leaders including Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled his death.

He was 86 and died due to illness.

Ramamurthy had held various positions in the party including that of state secretary, general secretary and had headed the Tamil Nadu Congress unit as its president, a party release here said.

A former MLA, and a nominated Rajya Sabha MP between 1984 and 1990, he was also previously the leader of opposition in the now defunct legislative council, and worked hard for the growth of the Congress party, TNCC president K S Alagiri said.

Condoling Ramamurthy's death and expressing grief, Alagiri said he raised his voice for people's issues in the Assembly and worked to protect the interests of backward classes.

''Tindivanam Ramamurthy's death is an irreparable loss and I convey my condolences and to his family and friends,'' Alagiri said.

Chief Minister Stalin, who placed a wreath over the body at the former TNCC chief's residence here, said Ramamurthy passed away due to illness and he was anguished to learn about it.

Hailing Ramamurthy as a Congress veteran in the national mainstream who worked closely with leaders like K Kamaraj, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, Stalin said he fought for Tamil Nadu's welfare and rights and brought fame to the state.

AIADMK top leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami in a statement recalled that Ramamurthy worked with a spirit of friendship when their party aligned with the Congress years ago and hailed the former TNCC chief's work for the welfare of people.

Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss, Indian Union Muslim League chief K M Khader Mohideen, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran were others who condoled Ramamurthy's death. All the leaders conveyed their sympathies and condolences to the bereaved.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021