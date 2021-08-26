Left Menu

RSS Chief meets Puri seer, visits Shree Jagannath Temple

Rastriya Swayam Sevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswari here on the third day of his visit to Odisha.Bhagawat visited the Govardhan Peeth in the afternoon and held discussion with the seer. The RSS chief will depart from Odisha on August 29.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:14 IST
Rastriya Swayam Sevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswari here on the third day of his visit to Odisha.

Bhagawat visited the Govardhan Peeth in the afternoon and held discussion with the seer. Viswa Sambad Kendra, the RSS’s publicity wing in a statement described the meeting as ''courtesy call'' and added that Bhagwat had sought the Shankaracharya's blessings.

After meeting the Shankaracharya, Bhagwat also visited Shree Jagannath Temple to pray before the divine siblings Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath at the 12th century shrine.

Temple officials said that Bhagwat, who is provided with Z Plus security, had produced his complete vaccination certificate before entering the temple as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) laid down by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. His security personnel, who accompanied the RSS chief, also submitted their documents.

Later, Bhagwat returned to Bhubaneswar, the VSK release said.

During his second day of his tour to Odisha, Bhagwat met 25 people in the state capital. The RSS chief will depart from Odisha on August 29.

