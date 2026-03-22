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Modi's Unprecedented Milestone: 8,931 Days of Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets a new milestone by surpassing 8,931 days in public service, first as Gujarat's Chief Minister and now as India's Prime Minister. Amit Shah highlights Modi's relentless dedication and commitment to the country, marking a legacy of integrity and nation-first governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:56 IST
Modi's Unprecedented Milestone: 8,931 Days of Service
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic milestone of public service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a record of 8,931 days in governance, first as Gujarat's Chief Minister and now as India's Prime Minister. This achievement was celebrated by Home Minister Amit Shah, who highlighted Modi's dedication to nation-first governance and integrity in service.

Modi surpassed the previous record held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, underscoring decades of transformative governance. According to Shah, Modi's era has brought significant changes to India, enhancing the nation's global standing and transforming its development landscape.

Modi's 24-year tenure without a holiday reflects his unwavering commitment, earning him the trust and affection of the people. He took oath as Gujarat CM on October 7, 2001, and became Prime Minister in 2014 after a landmark BJP victory. This commitment continues to garner public support and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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