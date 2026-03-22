Dog-Bite Cases Soar in Rajasthan: A Barking Epidemic

In a concerning development for public safety, Rajasthan reported a startling increase in dog-bite cases in 2025, with figures almost doubling from the previous year. Official data highlights the vulnerability of children who constituted a notable percentage of the victims.

The district of Jaipur was identified as the epicenter of this uptick, recording 633 cases, a sharp rise from 307 in 2024. Noteworthy is the spike in incidents involving children in Jaipur, escalating from 45 to 65 over the year, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application.

Other districts like Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, and Bhilwara also faced significant increases. While most incidents were urban-centric, rural areas reported much lower figures. This alarming trend underscores the need for enhanced preventive measures in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)