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Dog-Bite Cases Soar in Rajasthan: A Barking Epidemic

In 2025, Rajasthan saw a dramatic rise in dog-bite incidents, nearly doubling from the previous year, with Jaipur being the most affected district. Children were notably at risk, with their victim numbers increasing significantly. The majority of cases occurred in urban regions, as revealed by an RTI application.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajasthan | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:58 IST
Dog-Bite Cases Soar in Rajasthan: A Barking Epidemic
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development for public safety, Rajasthan reported a startling increase in dog-bite cases in 2025, with figures almost doubling from the previous year. Official data highlights the vulnerability of children who constituted a notable percentage of the victims.

The district of Jaipur was identified as the epicenter of this uptick, recording 633 cases, a sharp rise from 307 in 2024. Noteworthy is the spike in incidents involving children in Jaipur, escalating from 45 to 65 over the year, according to information obtained through a Right to Information (RTI) application.

Other districts like Khairthal-Tijara, Kota, and Bhilwara also faced significant increases. While most incidents were urban-centric, rural areas reported much lower figures. This alarming trend underscores the need for enhanced preventive measures in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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