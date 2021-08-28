Left Menu

NCP MP Sule downplays Maha CM-Fadnavis meet, says MVA will rule for 25 years

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 18:07 IST
NCP MP Sule downplays Maha CM-Fadnavis meet, says MVA will rule for 25 years
  • Country:
  • India

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she would welcome the meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis if it was happening ''by putting aside political ideologies''. Thackeray and Fadnavis met at the former's chamber for around 20 minutes on Friday after an all-party meeting that was convened by the CM in Mumbai to discuss the OBC quota issue.

Queried by reporters on the meeting and whether it signaled a ''patch up'' between the former allies, Sule, who is here on a two-day visit, said, ''If you leave (aside) ideology and have a good relationship with each other, I would welcome such meetings that happen by putting aside political ideologies.'' Answering another question, the Baramati MP said while the local area development funds of parliamentarians were on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak as per a decision by the Union government, legislators in Maharashtra were receiving these funds.

This just meant the financial condition of Maharashtra was better than that of the Centre, Sule said, adding that she believed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, would rule the state for another 25 years.

Sule also hit out at the Narendra Modi government for ''misusing'' probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders.

''I have never seen such misuse of power in my lifetime,'' Sule claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021